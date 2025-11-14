225 Business - Album by Boosie Badazz & NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is fresh off the biggest tour of his career. Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz remains an OG to young Louisiana rappers. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the two would link up for a brand-new project. This new album is called 225 Business and it features 14 new collaborations. If you are a fan of either of these artists, then this is a special collaboration. For YoungBoy fans, in particular, it is yet another indication that his comeback is fully complete. The artist continues to shine and impress, and if you are a fan of Louisiana rap, then this album was made for you.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for 225 Business
- Switches
- Creep
- Head Bussas
- Ain't A Game
- Desperado
- Murda Man
- She Want Some
- Sorry
- Shit We Ride To
- Hold Up
- Have You Ever
- Dead
- Southern Smoke
- 225 Outro