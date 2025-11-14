225 Business - Album by Boosie Badazz & NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy and Boosie Badazz have teamed up for a new project called "225 Business" that is certainly going to get fans excited.

NBA YoungBoy is fresh off the biggest tour of his career. Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz remains an OG to young Louisiana rappers. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the two would link up for a brand-new project. This new album is called 225 Business and it features 14 new collaborations. If you are a fan of either of these artists, then this is a special collaboration. For YoungBoy fans, in particular, it is yet another indication that his comeback is fully complete. The artist continues to shine and impress, and if you are a fan of Louisiana rap, then this album was made for you.

