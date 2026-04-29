Slim Thug Reveals Why He Won’t Date Megan Thee Stallion

BY Caroline Fisher
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Slim Thug Won't Date Megan Thee Stallion
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: (L-R) Lil' Keke, Megan Thee Stallion and Slim Thug perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
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Slim Thug recently decided to weigh in on the fallout from Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's breakup.

Slim Thug has had a major crush on Megan Thee Stallion for years. Now that she's no longer with Klay Thompson, however, it looks like he's had a change of heart. Earlier this week, the 45-year-old took to social media to announce that he's moved on for good.

"I hate to see that," he said of the femcee's breakup, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room. "I'm not ever rooting for that, but that's why I can't be in that situation. If you get into a situation like that, look what happens when it don't work out. How many times have I told y'all that? How many times have I come on here and said, 'Nah, I don't want that.'"

"That's why I just don't ever sign up, you got me?" he continued. "So now you understand where I be coming from when I say what I say, right? Now you get it."

Social media users have some opinions on Slim Thug's announcement. While some see where he's coming from, others wonder why he's speaking on Meg's split in the first place. "He talking like he was an option 😂😂😂," one Instagram commenter writes. "Sir 🤭 How you gone hate from outside the club 😂," another wonders. Someone else asks, "Can we wrap this conversation up by midnight??!!"

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Meg confirmed that she and Thompson went their separate ways over the weekend, accusing the athlete of being unfaithful.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

Meg went on to release a statement to TMZ, noting how "trust, fidelity and respect" are non-negotiables for her when it comes to relationships.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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