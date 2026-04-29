The White House has issued a statement condemning Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club for platforming "extremely dangerous" rhetoric in the wake of another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner over the weekend, Charlamagne blamed Trump for bringing it on himself during an episode of the talk show.

"People always ask if we’re going to tone down the violent rhetoric toward Trump," Charlamagne said. "Stop it. I’m sick of that narrative. I need every media personality to direct that energy and that question to one person and one person only: Donald J. Trump. At what point do people simply say, ‘Hey Trump, you’re the drama?’"

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the White House responded: "Vile political rhetoric like this is extremely dangerous and life-threatening. It’s unhinged commentary like Charlamagne Tha God’s that inspires political violence, and he should be especially mortified of his words given this weekend’s egregious attempt against the President and others in his administration."

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Authorities arrested Cole Tomas Allen for allegedly attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. They stopped him at a security checkpoint before he could get to the hotel’s ballroom, where the event was taking place. He was allegedly in possession of a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a pistol, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously blamed the assassination attempts on left-wing media during a press briefing on Monday. "Those who constantly falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence," she said. "The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend."