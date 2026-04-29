Clavicular is facing a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. According to TMZ, Influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza filed the allegations in Florida. She claims the controversial celebrity promised to promote her career in 2025, but instead had sex with her while she was under the age of 18 and injected her face with drugs.

Her filing claims that in May 2025, Clavicular allegedly served her "excessive amounts of alcohol" at his parents' home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and had sex with her while she was unable to give consent. She further alleges that she accepted an invite to stream with him months later, at which point Clavicular injected Aqualyx into her face under the false impression he was medically trained to do so. She is seeking $50,000 in damages.

When reached for comment, Mendoza's legal team told TMZ, "The allegations in the complaint speak for themselves. We look forward to hearing from Mr. Peters’ attorneys." Clavicular's attorney, Steve Kramer, denied the validity of Mendoza's story in a statement provided to the outlet as well.

Clavicular's Response

Clavicular seemingly addressed the allegations himself in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. "When I was in the hospital on life support a girl was begging Mitchell for my AMEX credit card (he said no). The consistent theme of girls trying to use me for money is brutal for a young guy trying to navigate a complex society. Hopefully I can find a good girl whos intent is to not to screw me over and take my money," he wrote.

Fans have been sharing advice for Clavicular in the replies to his post. "When you hang around people like that, you attract people like that. You're not going to find your ideal woman like this, you seriously need to reconsider a lot of things in your life and build confidence in yourself," one user wrote. Another added: "You literally surround yourself with those kind of people, what do you expect? You are who you hang with big dawg. Do better if you want better."