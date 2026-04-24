BEAUTIFUL DAY – Album by Akon

Akon is officially back in album mode with BEAUTIFUL DAY, a project that feels like both a return and a reset. After years of focusing on business ventures, global initiatives, and selective features, the multi-platinum artist steps back into the spotlight with a sound that leans into his roots while still feeling global. The album blends Akon’s signature melodic style with Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop influences, reflecting how much the musical landscape has shifted since his early 2000s run. That versatility has always been part of his appeal, but here it feels more intentional. Like he’s tapping into a worldwide audience rather than just revisiting nostalgia.
Feature-wise, the album keeps things diverse, with appearances from RMR, Ozuna, Stephen Marley, and more, reinforcing that global direction. The album doesn’t try to recreate Akon’s past, it updates it. And in doing so, it reminds listeners why his voice and songwriting have always had staying power.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Pop
Album: BEAUTIFUL DAY
Tracklist For BEAUTIFUL DAY
- Akon’s Beautiful Day
- Never Really Mattered (feat. SIMIEN)
- Ringtone
- Way Up Der
- Huawei (feat. Nektunez)
- Long Road
- Sorry
- Que Calor (feat. Ochok)
- Mean the Same
- Let You Go (feat. tears of joy)
- Konflited (feat. RMR)
- Keys
- So Ruff (feat. Jahvor)
- Your Body (feat. Ozuna)
- Just a Man (feat. Stephen Marley)