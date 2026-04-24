BEAUTIFUL DAY – Album by Akon

Akon is officially back in album mode with BEAUTIFUL DAY, a project that feels like both a return and a reset. After years of focusing on business ventures, global initiatives, and selective features, the multi-platinum artist steps back into the spotlight with a sound that leans into his roots while still feeling global. The album blends Akon’s signature melodic style with Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop influences, reflecting how much the musical landscape has shifted since his early 2000s run. That versatility has always been part of his appeal, but here it feels more intentional. Like he’s tapping into a worldwide audience rather than just revisiting nostalgia.