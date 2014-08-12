As the son of legendary reggae artists Bob and Rita Marley, five-time GRAMMY-award-winning vocalist / producer Stephen Marley requires little introduction. Throughout his career, he's released two studio albums (Mind Control and Revelation Pt. 1: The Root Of Life), having collaborated with the likes of Melanie Fiona, Wale, Mr. Cheeks, Nas, Buju Banton and more, not to mention his family members. He's currently working on a new album titled Revelation Part 2: The Fruit Of Life, which is slated to drop in the summer of 2014 with features from Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean,Shaggy, Rakim and more. Stay tuned for updates, folks.