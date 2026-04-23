Man Accused Of Killing Big Boi’s Uncle Denied Bail In Atlanta Case

A tragic case tied to the family of Outkast rapper Big Boi continues to move through the courts. A Fulton County judge has denied bond for the teenager accused of killing the rapper’s uncle in a 2025 road rage shooting. According to reports, 19-year-old Jabyrion Crumbley will remain behind bars as he faces multiple charges, including murder and other serious felonies connected to the death of Remoin Patton Sr.. The 62-year-old was fatally shot on June 16, 2025, along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Atlanta, in what authorities say began as a heated traffic dispute.

Crumbley’s legal team has argued that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but that claim didn’t persuade the judge during the bond hearing. Prosecutors, on the other hand, have pointed to the circumstances of the incident as evidence that the situation escalated far beyond a typical roadside argument.

Details surrounding the case paint a tense sequence of events. Patton was reportedly attempting to make a turn when he became involved in a confrontation with another driver. During the exchange, Crumbley allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired, striking Patton in the back. The impact caused Patton to lose control of his vehicle, which ultimately crashed into a nearby vacant home.

Suspect Will Remain Behind Bars

The fact that Patton was shot from behind has become a central point in the case. It raises questions about the validity of the self-defense claim. While the investigation and legal proceedings are still ongoing, the judge’s decision to deny bond signals that the court views the charges and evidence as particularly serious.

For Big Boi, one-half of the iconic duo OutKast, the case hits close to home. He posted a photo carosuel tribute on IG when the incident happened. "RIP-to my uncle Remoin Patton AKA “ Uncle Moonie #PattonBoys 👑 #LongLiveuncleMoonie," he wrote.