Draya Michele Reveals She's Been Attending Culinary School

Draya Michele surprised fans by revealing that she's been attending culinary school for months in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Captioning several pictures of herself in the kitchen and some of her meals, Michele expressed her excitement about the endeavor.

"For the past few months, I’ve been in culinary school. Becoming a chef was never something on my mood board (until lately) but that’s the beauty of life. I’ve enjoyed cooking for my loved ones for years, and now I’m just perfecting it," she wrote. "You’re allowed to evolve, You’re allowed to pivot. You’re allowed to discover new passions you never saw coming. It’s never too late to change your path or start something new. If you’ve been waiting for a sign… this is it."

Fans in the comments section shared supportive messages. "Do whatever the f*ck you wanna do friend! This ain’t a practice life it’s meant to be lived to the fullest," one user wrote. Another added: "Wow!! i’m so encouraged i’ve always wanted to do this!" Michele's boyfriend, Jalen Green, even popped up to share a black heart emoji.

Draya Michele's Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green started dating back in the summer of 2023. They announced the arrival of their daughter the following May. They faced plenty of backlash as a couple due to their 17-year age difference, with Michele being 41 years old and Green being just 24.

“We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff,” Michele told TMZ back in June 2024. "We block it out and mind our business." She added: "Love is love at the end of the day. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird."