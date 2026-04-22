Draya Michele Reveals She's Been Attending Culinary School

BY Cole Blake
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2019 American Influencer Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Draya Michele attends 2019 American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
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Fans shared tons of supportive messages for Draya Michele after she made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Draya Michele surprised fans by revealing that she's been attending culinary school for months in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Captioning several pictures of herself in the kitchen and some of her meals, Michele expressed her excitement about the endeavor.

"For the past few months, I’ve been in culinary school. Becoming a chef was never something on my mood board (until lately) but that’s the beauty of life. I’ve enjoyed cooking for my loved ones for years, and now I’m just perfecting it," she wrote. "You’re allowed to evolve, You’re allowed to pivot. You’re allowed to discover new passions you never saw coming. It’s never too late to change your path or start something new. If you’ve been waiting for a sign… this is it."

Fans in the comments section shared supportive messages. "Do whatever the f*ck you wanna do friend! This ain’t a practice life it’s meant to be lived to the fullest," one user wrote. Another added: "Wow!! i’m so encouraged i’ve always wanted to do this!" Michele's boyfriend, Jalen Green, even popped up to share a black heart emoji.

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Draya Michele's Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green started dating back in the summer of 2023. They announced the arrival of their daughter the following May. They faced plenty of backlash as a couple due to their 17-year age difference, with Michele being 41 years old and Green being just 24.

“We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff,” Michele told TMZ back in June 2024. "We block it out and mind our business." She added: "Love is love at the end of the day. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird."

Rumors of a rift in their relationship spread, last year, when a video of them arguing outside The Manor hotel in SoHo during New York Fashion Week went viral. To end the drama, they put on a united front on social media afterward.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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