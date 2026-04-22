15-Year-Old Charged In Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Of Ay Huncho’s Bodyguard

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kidnapping Ay Huncho Bodyguard
Image Via Ay Huncho On YouTube
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
This week, Ay Huncho's bodyguard was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Western Sydney and later found with various injuries.

Earlier this week, Ay Huncho's bodyguard was allegedly assaulted and taken from his family home in Western Sydney. According to police, the perpetrators allegedly forced 32-year-old Emilio Chalhoub into his own vehicle. The vehicle was later found partially burnt in a nearby suburb. Per ABC, Chalhoub was discovered on a property in Casula a few hours after the alleged kidnapping. He allegedly walked out “bound with cable ties" with a "bag over his head” and had injuries to his face, head, and body, along with a suspected broken jaw and nose.

The property was raided, and various items were allegedly seized, including a baseball bat and a firearm. Four men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and brought to a police station in Liverpool. They've since been hit with multiple charges.

One of the men has been charged with kidnapping and causing actual bodily harm, participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising his face with the intent to commit an indictable offense, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property greater than $5,000.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Ay Huncho's Bodyguard Allegedly Kidnapped

The three other adults were charged with kidnapping and causing actual bodily harm, participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising their faces with the intent to commit an indictable offense, aggravated taking or driving a motor vehicle with a person armed with a weapon, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property greater than $5,000.

All four adults appeared in Liverpool Local Court virtually today (April 22), where they were denied bail. The case has reportedly been adjourned until June.

As for the 15-year-old, he's expected to attend Children's Court on kidnapping offences. His additional charges include participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising his face with the intent to commit an indictable offense, aggravated taking or driving a motor vehicle with a person armed with a weapon, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property greater than $5,000.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 0