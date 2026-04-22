Earlier this week, Ay Huncho's bodyguard was allegedly assaulted and taken from his family home in Western Sydney. According to police, the perpetrators allegedly forced 32-year-old Emilio Chalhoub into his own vehicle. The vehicle was later found partially burnt in a nearby suburb. Per ABC, Chalhoub was discovered on a property in Casula a few hours after the alleged kidnapping. He allegedly walked out “bound with cable ties" with a "bag over his head” and had injuries to his face, head, and body, along with a suspected broken jaw and nose.

The property was raided, and various items were allegedly seized, including a baseball bat and a firearm. Four men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and brought to a police station in Liverpool. They've since been hit with multiple charges.

One of the men has been charged with kidnapping and causing actual bodily harm, participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising his face with the intent to commit an indictable offense, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property greater than $5,000.

Ay Huncho's Bodyguard Allegedly Kidnapped

The three other adults were charged with kidnapping and causing actual bodily harm, participating and contributing to a criminal group, blackening or disguising their faces with the intent to commit an indictable offense, aggravated taking or driving a motor vehicle with a person armed with a weapon, possessing an unauthorized prohibited firearm, and destroying property greater than $5,000.

All four adults appeared in Liverpool Local Court virtually today (April 22), where they were denied bail. The case has reportedly been adjourned until June.