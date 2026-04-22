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15-Year-Old Charged In Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Of Ay Huncho’s Bodyguard
This week, Ay Huncho's bodyguard was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Western Sydney and later found with various injuries.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 22, 2026