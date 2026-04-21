Eminem Celebrates Being Sober For 18 Years

Eminem has officially been sober for the last 18 years. He celebrated the milestone in a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he shared a picture of a coin, which reads “to thine own self be true” as well as the Roman numeral XVIII.

Fans took to the comments section to express their support for the iconic rapper. “Jeezus Marshall, I have no idea how many numbers that is but it looks like a lot. Congratulations to you ...yo yo,” one user joked. Another added: “Congratulations on staying sober and having the strength to continue to be sober!” One more continued: “We’re all proud of you man! You’re an example and an inspiration to so many.”

In the picture, Em can be seen rocking a D-Nice shirt in the background. The artist popped up in the comments to write: “Congrats my man! BTW, Nice t-shirt!”

Eminem's Sobriety Journey

The post comes after Eminem opened up about his journey to get sober in his 2025 documentary, Stans. In doing so, he reflected on suffering a near-fatal overdose back in 2007. "I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills,'" Eminem recalled. "And then your tolerance gets so high, you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital. And I didn't know what the f**k happened. It seemed like I fell asleep. And I woke up with tubes in me and s**t. I wanted to get up. I couldn't move. After the overdose, I came home going, 'Yo, bro, I need something.'"