Eminem Celebrates Being Sober For 18 Years

BY Cole Blake
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Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Eminem famously suffered a near-fatal overdose back in 2007 and has been sober for the last 18 years as a result.

Eminem has officially been sober for the last 18 years. He celebrated the milestone in a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he shared a picture of a coin, which reads “to thine own self be true” as well as the Roman numeral XVIII. 

Fans took to the comments section to express their support for the iconic rapper. “Jeezus Marshall, I have no idea how many numbers that is but it looks like a lot. Congratulations to you ...yo yo,” one user joked. Another added: “Congratulations on staying sober and having the strength to continue to be sober!” One more continued: “We’re all proud of you man! You’re an example and an inspiration to so many.”

In the picture, Em can be seen rocking a D-Nice shirt in the background. The artist popped up in the comments to write: “Congrats my man! BTW, Nice t-shirt!”

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Eminem's Sobriety Journey

The post comes after Eminem opened up about his journey to get sober in his 2025 documentary, Stans. In doing so, he reflected on suffering a near-fatal overdose back in 2007. "I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills,'" Eminem recalled. "And then your tolerance gets so high, you end up overdosing. I woke up in the hospital. And I didn't know what the f**k happened. It seemed like I fell asleep. And I woke up with tubes in me and s**t. I wanted to get up. I couldn't move. After the overdose, I came home going, 'Yo, bro, I need something.'"

As a result of the overdose, Eminem famously titled his 2009 album, Relapse. “I realized I’m not embarrassed anymore about [sobriety]. I started treating sobriety like a superpower and I took pride in the fact that I was able to quit," he said of the project. Another year later, he dropped his seventh studio album, Recovery. During his induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Eminem described music as having "basically saved my life."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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