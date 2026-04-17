Night, Blooming Jasmine . - Song by fakemink

fakemink is back with a new single "Night, Blooming Jasmine ." after dropping a seven-track project this January.

fakemink 's name has grown in popularity exponentially over the last year. Right now, he's boasting over eight million monthly listeners and that's thanks to his forward-thinking style. Incorporating other genres like dance, cloud rap, and jerk to hip-hop, the Basildon, Essex, England artist certainly has one of the most individualistic sounds. That's impressive seeing as he's still in the underground to degree. That world is filled with artists looking to create something unique, so fakemink sticking out makes him a force to be reckoned with. He's made more magic this week with "Night, Blooming Jasmine .," a house-inspired jam that has a dream-like feeling about it. Allegedly, it's a single for an album he's got in the works with the rumored title being Terrified. We will see what happens there, but for now, check the track out below.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.