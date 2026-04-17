Night, Blooming Jasmine . - Song by fakemink

fakemink's name has grown in popularity exponentially over the last year. Right now, he's boasting over eight million monthly listeners and that's thanks to his forward-thinking style. Incorporating other genres like dance, cloud rap, and jerk to hip-hop, the Basildon, Essex, England artist certainly has one of the most individualistic sounds. That's impressive seeing as he's still in the underground to degree. That world is filled with artists looking to create something unique, so fakemink sticking out makes him a force to be reckoned with. He's made more magic this week with "Night, Blooming Jasmine .," a house-inspired jam that has a dream-like feeling about it. Allegedly, it's a single for an album he's got in the works with the rumored title being Terrified. We will see what happens there, but for now, check the track out below.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Terrified (?) (Coming Soon?)
Quotable Lyrics from "Night, Blooming Jasmine .":
Ayy, Lola at the coat check, a Venus on the boat deck
White fox in the night, white chocolate
I been killing this sh*t, now I'm so really rich
I've been going OD, I'm on top of this sh*t