Terrified – Album by fakemink

fakemink is one of the hottest names out of UK hip-hop right now, and he's capitalizing on that hype with his new album Terrified. He takes up the whole album by himself with no features, showing off his artistic versatility and his ear for entrancing production across 19 tracks and about 55 minutes. Some cuts harken back to grime, others go fully into a newer jerk sound, electronic passages pepper the tracklist, and there's still some cloud rap worship on here. The Essex MC doesn't overpower the album via a nasal and casual vocal delivery, but he still adds a lot of personality to these tracks. Terrified is fakemink's biggest solo look yet, and we'll see how it lands with audiences.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Terrified
- Terrified .
- All Eyes On Me
- Playlist .
- Creep
- Like A Virgin
- Jungle-Affair .
- 51 Ttashpel Pony Ave .
- Hard Candy
- Rewind
- Essex Girls .
- Night , Blooming Jasmine .
- Wrong Relief
- Fire & Ice .
- Kiss Of Death
- Creed .
- Tell Me What You're Missing .
- Forget me Not .
- R***rd Angel .
- Etna .
The single for fakemink's Terrified was "Night , Blooming Jasmine."