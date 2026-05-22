Terrified – Album by fakemink

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Terrified fakemink Terrified fakemink
fakemink previewed his new album "Terrified" with the anticipatory EP "The Boy who cried Terrified" earlier this year.

fakemink is one of the hottest names out of UK hip-hop right now, and he's capitalizing on that hype with his new album Terrified. He takes up the whole album by himself with no features, showing off his artistic versatility and his ear for entrancing production across 19 tracks and about 55 minutes. Some cuts harken back to grime, others go fully into a newer jerk sound, electronic passages pepper the tracklist, and there's still some cloud rap worship on here. The Essex MC doesn't overpower the album via a nasal and casual vocal delivery, but he still adds a lot of personality to these tracks. Terrified is fakemink's biggest solo look yet, and we'll see how it lands with audiences.

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Terrified
  1. Terrified .
  2. All Eyes On Me
  3. Playlist .
  4. Creep
  5. Like A Virgin
  6. Jungle-Affair .
  7. 51 Ttashpel Pony Ave .
  8. Hard Candy
  9. Rewind
  10. Essex Girls .
  11. Night , Blooming Jasmine .
  12. Wrong Relief
  13. Fire & Ice .
  14. Kiss Of Death
  15. Creed .
  16. Tell Me What You're Missing .
  17. Forget me Not .
  18. R***rd Angel .
  19. Etna .

The single for fakemink's Terrified was "Night , Blooming Jasmine."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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