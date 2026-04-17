Pull Over - Song by Ludacris

BY Caroline Fisher
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Ludacris recently dropped off a high-octane single, just weeks after teasing new music at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Fans haven't heard a ton of new music from Ludacris over the past couple of years, but now, it looks like he could be preparing for something big. Today (April 17), he dropped off his new single, "Pull Over." The high-octane track has earned mostly positive reviews so far, and has listeners eager to hear what's to come. The song arrives just weeks after Ludacris hosted the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he teased new music. "I thank y'all for 25 years. I'm coming back with new music," he told the crowd. "I love you." So far, details of what else he has on the way have not been revealed.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From "Pull Over"

How low you goin' for me? Go 'head and make it dip
Body like a Coke bottle, I'm tryna take a sip
Don't pay them h*es no mind, you don't owe them haters sh*t
I met some bad ones but I swear that you my favorite b*tch

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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