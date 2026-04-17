Pull Over - Song by Ludacris

Fans haven't heard a ton of new music from Ludacris over the past couple of years, but now, it looks like he could be preparing for something big. Today (April 17), he dropped off his new single, "Pull Over." The high-octane track has earned mostly positive reviews so far, and has listeners eager to hear what's to come. The song arrives just weeks after Ludacris hosted the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he teased new music. "I thank y'all for 25 years. I'm coming back with new music," he told the crowd. "I love you." So far, details of what else he has on the way have not been revealed.