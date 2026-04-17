Sunday Again – Song by 6LACK featuring 2 Chainz

6LACK returns with new single "Sunday Again," tapping 2 Chainz for a reflective, easygoing record that leans into themes of reset and emotional clarity. The track carries that familiar 6LACK tone. Moody but grounded. It's built around quiet moments and internal processing rather than big statements. Bringing in 2 Chainz adds an interesting layer. His verse doesn’t overpower the record, instead offering a more seasoned perspective that complements 6LACK’s introspection. It feels intentional, not forced.

6LACK is gearing up for the release of his album Love Is The New Gangsta, which the previously released track "Bird Flu," is set to appear on. This release feels like a continuation of the world that he's building.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Genre: R&B / Hip-Hop

Album: Love Is The New Gangsta

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