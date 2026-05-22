Love Is The New Gangsta - Album by 6LACK

BY Tallie Spencer
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The project is one of 6LACK's most personal releases to-date.

6LACK officially returns with Love Is The New Gangsta, his long-awaited fourth studio album and first full-length release since Since I Have A Lover. The Atlanta artist has spent months teasing the project through cryptic visuals and singles like “Bird Flu,” “Sunday Again” featuring 2 Chainz, and the newly released Young Thug collaboration “Ashin’ The Blunt.” Sonically, the album appears to continue 6LACK’s signature mix of emotional storytelling, moody production, and melodic honesty. Fans have especially been anticipating the project after the singer spent recent years keeping a relatively low profile outside of touring and select features. Overall, the 15-track project showcases 6LACK in a new light as he reflects on themes that are more personal to him. In addition to the previously revealed guest appearances, 6LACK also brings in artists like AZ Chike, Leon Thomas, Mereba, and QUIN, adding even more depth and versatility to the project’s sound.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Love Is The New Gangsta

Tracklist For Love Is The New Gangsta
  1. Bounty
  2. Bird Flu
  3. All That Matters (feat. AZ Chike & Leon Thomas)
  4. Foot On My Neck
  5. Wifey Baby Mama
  6. I GUESS
  7. Ashin’ The Blunt (with Young Thug)
  8. TRAUMA
  9. Sunday Again (feat. 2 Chainz)
  10. On Me (feat. Odeal)
  11. Out of Body (feat. QUIN)
  12. Running Late (feat. Mereba)
  13. Vision
  14. Bear
  15. story is mine (Bonus)
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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