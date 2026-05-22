Love Is The New Gangsta - Album by 6LACK

6LACK officially returns with Love Is The New Gangsta, his long-awaited fourth studio album and first full-length release since Since I Have A Lover. The Atlanta artist has spent months teasing the project through cryptic visuals and singles like “Bird Flu,” “Sunday Again” featuring 2 Chainz, and the newly released Young Thug collaboration “Ashin’ The Blunt.” Sonically, the album appears to continue 6LACK’s signature mix of emotional storytelling, moody production, and melodic honesty. Fans have especially been anticipating the project after the singer spent recent years keeping a relatively low profile outside of touring and select features. Overall, the 15-track project showcases 6LACK in a new light as he reflects on themes that are more personal to him. In addition to the previously revealed guest appearances, 6LACK also brings in artists like AZ Chike, Leon Thomas, Mereba, and QUIN, adding even more depth and versatility to the project’s sound.