Bird Flu – Song by 6LACK

BY Tallie Spencer
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The track is set to appear on 6lack's upcoming album 'Love Is The New Gangsta.'

6LACK returns with “Bird Flu,” a moody new single that leans into his signature blend of introspection and late-night R&B. On the track, the Atlanta singer unpacks the fallout of a strained relationship, owning up to past mistakes while trying to make sense of his own behavior. Across the verses, 6LACK admits “what goes around comes around,” acknowledging the hurt he caused while also confronting his own internal struggles. He touches on broken trust, avoidance, and emotional growth, framing the record as part of his “evolution” from who he used to be. "Bird Flu" is set to appear on his upcoming album, Love Is The New Gangsta.

Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Love Is The New Gangsta

Quotable Lyrics

All this procrastination, no, I'm not like myself (Yeah)
Hurts to say I blacked out at the time I needed help
Resentment, self-inflicted from the things I never said

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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