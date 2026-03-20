Bird Flu – Song by 6LACK

6LACK returns with “Bird Flu,” a moody new single that leans into his signature blend of introspection and late-night R&B. On the track, the Atlanta singer unpacks the fallout of a strained relationship, owning up to past mistakes while trying to make sense of his own behavior. Across the verses, 6LACK admits “what goes around comes around,” acknowledging the hurt he caused while also confronting his own internal struggles. He touches on broken trust, avoidance, and emotional growth, framing the record as part of his “evolution” from who he used to be. "Bird Flu" is set to appear on his upcoming album, Love Is The New Gangsta.