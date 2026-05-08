Ashin' The Blunt - Song by 6lack featuring Young Thug

BY Tallie Spencer
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This release marks the third single from 6lack's upcoming album 'Love Is The New Gangsta.'

6LACK continues building anticipation for his upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta with the release of “Ashin’ The Blunt” featuring Young Thug. The moody collaboration leans into late-night vulnerability, with both artists reflecting on love, fame, isolation, and emotional exhaustion over atmospheric production from OZ. Young Thug opens the record with the haunting line, “Life of a superstar, I never have fun,” setting the tone for the introspective track. Meanwhile, 6LACK balances flexes with emotional honesty as he reflects on relationships and the pressures that come with success. The release follows previous singles “Bird Flu” and “Sunday Again” featuring 2 Chainz, continuing the rollout for what’s shaping up to be one of 6LACK’s most personal projects yet.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B / Hip-Hop
Album: Love Is The New Gangsta

Quotable Lyrics

Can't go out the house
Can't look at the sun
Ashin' the blunt Life of a superstar
I never have fun
Just sit here in the dark, ashin' the blunt
I'm just bein' blunt, ayy

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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