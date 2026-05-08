Ashin' The Blunt - Song by 6lack featuring Young Thug

6LACK continues building anticipation for his upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta with the release of “Ashin’ The Blunt” featuring Young Thug. The moody collaboration leans into late-night vulnerability, with both artists reflecting on love, fame, isolation, and emotional exhaustion over atmospheric production from OZ. Young Thug opens the record with the haunting line, “Life of a superstar, I never have fun,” setting the tone for the introspective track. Meanwhile, 6LACK balances flexes with emotional honesty as he reflects on relationships and the pressures that come with success. The release follows previous singles “Bird Flu” and “Sunday Again” featuring 2 Chainz, continuing the rollout for what’s shaping up to be one of 6LACK’s most personal projects yet.