Alexis Skyy Denies Reports That She Runs An Illegal Insurance Company

Alexis Skyy is setting the record straight after rumors started circulating online accusing her of running an illegal insurance company. The reality star didn’t hold back while addressing the claims, hopping on live to shut everything down in real time. A video of Alexis Skyy putting out a hiring ad made rounds on X, after people critiqued the office workspace and immediately called it a scam.

“I wasn’t gonna do this but enough is enough. Put some respect on my name,” Skyy said, clearly fed up with the narrative. The accusations, which gained traction across blogs and social media, questioned the legitimacy of her business ventures. Something she firmly denies. "They’re saying that cuz all her business ventures fail," one person commented in response.

Skyy also took a moment to speak more broadly about her career path and the criticism she’s faced for pivoting between different ventures. “I don’t care if I had 100 jobs, why tf does it matter?” she said. “If somebody pivots, no matter how many times they gotta start over, at least they tried. A lot of y’all just sit and be broke.”

Alexis Skyy Is Fed Up With Accusations

According to Skyy, there’s nothing shady about what she has going on. She claims she’s been properly certified and operating within the law for months. “I’ve been licensed for over nine months. State licensed in multiple states. Stop playing with me,” she added, doubling down on her credentials.

She also made it clear that she takes pride in her work and sees it as a legitimate career move, not a side hustle or scam. “Nothing about what we got going on is illegal. I have a career. Something a lot of you guys don’t have. I’m a licensed agent, corporate baddie,” she said.

For now, there’s been no confirmed evidence backing the claims being spread online. Still, the situation is another example of how quickly narratives can form. And how fast public figures have to respond to protect their names.