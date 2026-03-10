Alexis Skyy Sued For Alleged Beatdown Of Her Ex-Assistant

BY Cole Blake
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Alexis Skyy attends Relationships Matter Live: Where Real Conversations Transform Love at Curate on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Surveillance footage from 2024 showed Alexis Skyy and two friends appearing to jump Anthony Gaskin in the lobby of an apartment building.

Alexis Skyy is now facing a lawsuit from her former friend and assistant, Anthony Gaskin, over a fight they got into in the hallway of an apartment complex back in 2024. According to the filing obtained by TMZ, he says he suffered injuries that required subsequent medical, dental, psychological, and chiropractic treatment.

Additionally, he claims he lost wages due to his inability to work while recovering and that he's been suffering from public panic attacks as a result. He is seeking an unspecified amount in compensation, which includes punitive damages.

On top of targeting Skyy, Gaskin is also suing Robmira Taylor and Robert Thorne, whom he names as fellow assailants in the attack, as well as the apartment complex. He argues that the owners provided inadequate security for the building.

Surveillance Footage Of Alexis Skyy's Fight

Back in 2024, surveillance footage of the attack was published by TMZ. Police ended up investigating her for simple assault at the time. Afterward, Skyy downplayed the severity of Gaskin's injuries while speaking with The Shade Room. "He is sitting playing the whole victim like he has real mental health issues," she alleged at the time, "He needs to keep his mouth shut. He is a whole man, idc gay or not, he hit me in my face in front of my kid. Everyone in the industry knows he runs his mouth nonstop, and I was the only one giving still giving him a chance."

Last year, she continued to go after him in another video on social media. "You have a lot of legal actions against you right now," she stated. "So while you're playing and trying to attack me, it's a whole new year... If this is the fame that you want we're gonna spill the whole truth." She went on to allege that Gaskin started the altercation by throwing an air freshener at her off-camera.

