Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa - Album by Sexyy Red

BY Alexander Cole
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On the day of her birthday, Sexyy Red has delivered a highly-anticipated new album, "Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa."

Sexyy Red is one of the most high-profile female MCs out right now. Overall, she is a massive artist who burst onto the scene in 2023 with Hood Hottest Pricess. On Wednesday, Sexyy Red is celebrating a birthday, and she is excited to share her milestone with fans. In fact, she just dropped off a brand-new album called Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa. This new project comes with 18 tracks and features the likes of Pluto, Key Glock, ATL Jacob, and Metro Boomin.

Release Date: April 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Yo Favorite Rappa Favorite Trappa
  1. Her Her Her
  2. Richer Than Alla My Opps
  3. David Ruffin
  4. It Bitches
  5. Top Notch
  6. Attached
  7. Bitch I'm Awesome
  8. Team Lil Booty ft. Pluto
  9. Rackies with ATL Jacob
  10. Hood Bitch 2
  11. Cut Like Us ft. Pretty Pinkk, Ghetto Beisha (Blood Sustaz)
  12. Tatted ASF with Metro Boomin
  13. If You Want It
  14. Hang with a Bad Bitch ft. Key Glock
  15. All Da Hoes
  16. Stick To The Code
  17. NDA
  18. Yop (U Wit A Star) with Metro Boomin
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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