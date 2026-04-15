Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa - Album by Sexyy Red

On the day of her birthday, Sexyy Red has delivered a highly-anticipated new album, "Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa."

Sexyy Red is one of the most high-profile female MCs out right now. Overall, she is a massive artist who burst onto the scene in 2023 with Hood Hottest Pricess. On Wednesday, Sexyy Red is celebrating a birthday, and she is excited to share her milestone with fans. In fact, she just dropped off a brand-new album called Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa. This new project comes with 18 tracks and features the likes of Pluto, Key Glock, ATL Jacob, and Metro Boomin .

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