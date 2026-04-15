Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa - Album by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red is one of the most high-profile female MCs out right now. Overall, she is a massive artist who burst onto the scene in 2023 with Hood Hottest Pricess. On Wednesday, Sexyy Red is celebrating a birthday, and she is excited to share her milestone with fans. In fact, she just dropped off a brand-new album called Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa. This new project comes with 18 tracks and features the likes of Pluto, Key Glock, ATL Jacob, and Metro Boomin.
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Yo Favorite Rappa Favorite Trappa
- Her Her Her
- Richer Than Alla My Opps
- David Ruffin
- It Bitches
- Top Notch
- Attached
- Bitch I'm Awesome
- Team Lil Booty ft. Pluto
- Rackies with ATL Jacob
- Hood Bitch 2
- Cut Like Us ft. Pretty Pinkk, Ghetto Beisha (Blood Sustaz)
- Tatted ASF with Metro Boomin
- If You Want It
- Hang with a Bad Bitch ft. Key Glock
- All Da Hoes
- Stick To The Code
- NDA
- Yop (U Wit A Star) with Metro Boomin