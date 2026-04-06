The WWE is sparking controversy once more amid the latest run of WrestleMania. That's because a few more celebrities are entering the fold, including Lil Yachty. He's joining the likes of superstar streamer IShowSpeed, country singer Jelly Roll, and ESPN's Pat McAfee.
Yachty made his debut this past Friday for an episode of SmackDown. Per Sports Illustrated, the Georgia native teamed up with Trick Williams, helping the latter with his promo fight against Sami Zayn.
Quite a few viewers were totally cool with Lil Boat's appearance actually, with one user on X stating it was the most fun he's had in some time. "... You and Trick put on Friday night. That’s the most I’ve felt entertained from a Smackdown standpoint, from a celebrity standpoint, and from a fan standpoint. TBH yall were the highlights of Smackdown! Yall keep up the work man!"
However, the hate for him and the rest of the celebrities' inclusions were pretty loud as well. It seems tensions really got out of control after someone made an edited version of the WrestleMania poster for later this month.
Instead of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, Jelly Roll, Speed, Yachty, McAfee and even Tom Brady replaced them. The latter is another guest who's rumored to be making an appearance.
Lil Yachty & Concrete Boys Drop It's Us Vol. 2
Yachty took a moment to try and calm the angry fans down while also warning them to step off. He's a huge fan of WWE and he's been really thrilled about being a part of this.
Taking to his Twitter he replied, "i understand yall upset but don’t try and step on my f*cking moment." He continued, "i’m at the tv screen every monday and friday religiously. i’ve been to more ple’s than most. i probably know more history than most of yall. who’s to say i don’t deserve to be apart of something i love so dearly?"
While it's good to see Yachty having this moment, we are sure that debates will still rage on ahead of WrestleMania 42.
Elsewhere, the rapper and his Concrete Boys group dropped off their second tape with It's Us Vol. 2. It hit streaming services last month with features from Veeze, Rio Da Yung Og, and more.