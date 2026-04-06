Once again, the WWE has angered their fan base with the inclusion of another celebrity and this time its Lil Yachty facing the heat.

Taking to his Twitter he replied, "i understand yall upset but don’t try and step on my f*cking moment." He continued, "i’m at the tv screen every monday and friday religiously. i’ve been to more ple’s than most. i probably know more history than most of yall. who’s to say i don’t deserve to be apart of something i love so dearly?"

Quite a few viewers were totally cool with Lil Boat's appearance actually, with one user on X stating it was the most fun he's had in some time. "... You and Trick put on Friday night. That’s the most I’ve felt entertained from a Smackdown standpoint, from a celebrity standpoint, and from a fan standpoint. TBH yall were the highlights of Smackdown! Yall keep up the work man!"

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.