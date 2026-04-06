Wireless Festival Organizer Breaks Silence Amid Kanye West Booking Backlash

BY Caroline Fisher
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Wireless Festival Organizer Kanye West
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Various sponsors have pulled out of Wireless Festival since it was announced that Kanye West will headline all three days.

Kanye West is set to headline all three days of London's Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park this July, and this hasn't exactly sat well with most. The announcement sparked a massive debate about whether or not the Chicago hitmaker deserves the opportunity, given his past controversies. Multiple sponsors have even backed out of the fest since. Ye has gone on several hate speech-filled antisemitic rants over the years. This has cost him professional relationships, partnerships, and more.

According to Melvin Benn, however, the public ought to consider offering him some forgiveness. Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, released a statement earlier today (April 6) regarding Ye's upcoming performances.

"What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community," it begins, per Sky News. "Ye's music is played on commercial radio stations in this country. It is available via live streams and downloads in this country without comment or vitriol from anyone and he has a legal right to come into the country and to perform in this country."

Read More: Kanye West's Permission To Enter The UK Is Under Review

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy
Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is intended to come in and perform," the statement continues. "We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions."

Benn also asked people to "reflect," and to "offer some forgiveness and hope" to Ye, as he has.

"I am a deeply committed anti-fascist and have been all my adult life. I lived on a kibbutz for many months in the 1970's," he concluded. Benn added that he is "pro the Jewish state, while being equally committed to a Palestinian state."

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Kanye West's Wireless Festival Controversy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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