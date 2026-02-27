It's Us Vol. 2 - Mixtape by Concrete Boys

Concrete Boys return with It’s Us Vol. 2, a 17-track compilation showcasing the collective’s growing presence in the underground rap scene. Led by Lil Yachty alongside Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill, and Honest, the project leans into raw chemistry, melodic trap production, and collaborative energy that defines the group’s sound. The album follows last week’s release of lead single "Millionaire," which set the tone for the tape’s loose, high-energy approach. Guest appearances from Veeze and Rio Da Yung OG add regional flavor, while tracks like "ALL THE SAME" and "3 SYRUPS" highlight the crew’s dynamic as a unit. Rather than a traditional solo showcase, It’s Us Vol. 2 plays like a snapshot of a collective building momentum in real time.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: It's Us Vol. 2
Tracklist For It's Us Vol. 2
- CRETE CYPHER INTRO (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill)
- WTFFF (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Draft Day, Honest)
- ALL THE SAME (feat. Lil Yachty, Veeze)
- 285 (feat. Honest)
- PUSH IT (feat. Lil Yachty, Draft Day)
- WEIGH MY OPTIONS (feat. Dc2trill)
- 3 SYRUPS (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Dc2trill, Draft Day, Honest)
- COKE WHITE (feat. Lil Yachty)
- TRUST ME (feat. Draft Day)
- IF I WASN’T RAPPIN’ (feat. Lil Yachty, Draft Day, Dc2trill)
- COPY, OK COOL (feat. Lil Yachty, Honest)
- TOP OPTION BOYZ (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, DontKallMeLuxxy)
- 16 YEAR OLD DRANK (feat. Lil Yachty, Dc2trill, Rio Da Yung OG)
- ONE TIME (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill, Veeze)
- RACE TO AN M (feat. Camo!)
- BREAK THE BANK (feat. Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill)
- MILLIONAIRE (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill)