It's Us Vol. 2 - Mixtape by Concrete Boys

Concrete Boys return with It’s Us Vol. 2, a 17-track compilation showcasing the collective’s growing presence in the underground rap scene. Led by Lil Yachty alongside Camo!, Draft Day, Dc2trill, and Honest, the project leans into raw chemistry, melodic trap production, and collaborative energy that defines the group’s sound. The album follows last week’s release of lead single "Millionaire," which set the tone for the tape’s loose, high-energy approach. Guest appearances from Veeze and Rio Da Yung OG add regional flavor, while tracks like "ALL THE SAME" and "3 SYRUPS" highlight the crew’s dynamic as a unit. Rather than a traditional solo showcase, It’s Us Vol. 2 plays like a snapshot of a collective building momentum in real time.