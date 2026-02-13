Millionaire - Song by Concrete Boys

DC2Trill, Camo! (USA), Draft Day & Lil Yachty make up the Concrete Boys on the new single "Millionaire" off their upcoming mixtape.

Step in my shoes, ain't no walk in the park With the same brothers I had from the start (Go, go) Better not freeze up if they pass you the ball Next to my dawg, he ain't have to call (Go, go)

The Concrete Boys are dropping a mixtape later this month, and the hype surrounding this tape is palpable. On Friday, DC2Trill, Camo! (USA), Draft Day & Lil Yachty got together for a new song called "Millionaire." This is yet another solid collaboration from the group, which shows the raw talent each member possesses. We also have some amazing production here, which enhances the listening experience. Overall, it is clear that the group has something special going for it, and we look forward to It's Us Vol. 2.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!