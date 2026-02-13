Millionaire - Song by Concrete Boys

The Concrete Boys are dropping a mixtape later this month, and the hype surrounding this tape is palpable. On Friday, DC2Trill, Camo! (USA), Draft Day & Lil Yachty got together for a new song called "Millionaire." This is yet another solid collaboration from the group, which shows the raw talent each member possesses. We also have some amazing production here, which enhances the listening experience. Overall, it is clear that the group has something special going for it, and we look forward to It's Us Vol. 2.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: It's Us Vol. 2
Quotable Lyrics from Millionaire
Step in my shoes, ain't no walk in the park
With the same brothers I had from the start (Go, go)
Better not freeze up if they pass you the ball
Next to my dawg, he ain't have to call (Go, go)