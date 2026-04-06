Swae Lee Clarifies His Stance On Kamala Harris & Donald Trump

Swae Lee says that he's not a fan of Donald Trump, despite telling fans not to vote for Kamala Harris back in the 2024 Presidential Election. He discussed his political views during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“I don’t hate Kamala Harris. I ain't never announce my solidarity with no politician. Some people think I'm a Trump supporter. I'm like, you ain't never seen me with no MAGA hat, nothing. I don't support no politicians. I do my research, and I see what they're really gonna do for the people. What are they gonna do that's gonna affect my everyday life?"

Did Swae Lee Vote For Donald Trump?

From there, he explained that he felt people were being too optimistic about Harris at the time, and he wanted to point out her flaws. He added that he couldn't "see the future" and didn't know Trump was going to do everything he's done since getting in office. That being said, he felt Trump already "had a lot of negative headlines on his name."

Reiterating that he's not a fan of Trump, he continued: "I ain't standing with that sh*t either. I don't want people to think I'm standing with none of that sh*t. I'm looking for a real political candidate that's gonna bring some real positive change. It's rare."

Lee went on to admit that he may have been falling for propaganda at the time. "Going back, I wouldn’t have even spoke on it." He also revealed that he didn't end up voting in the election.

As for Lee's original remark, he wrote in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter): "Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole [campaign]."

Swae Lee's interview with Charlamagne Tha God comes after releasing his new album, SAME DIFFERENCE, on Friday. It marks his first full-length release as a solo artist.