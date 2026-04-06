Swae Lee Clarifies His Stance On Kamala Harris & Donald Trump

BY Cole Blake
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10th Anniversary iHeartRadio Music Festival – Day 2 – Sept. 19
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - UNSPECIFIED: In this image released on September 19, Swae Lee performs onstage for the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming on CWTV.com and The CW App on September 18 &amp; 19 and broadcast on The CW Network on September 27 &amp; 28. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
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Swae Lee famously told his fans not to vote for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Swae Lee says that he's not a fan of Donald Trump, despite telling fans not to vote for Kamala Harris back in the 2024 Presidential Election. He discussed his political views during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“I don’t hate Kamala Harris. I ain't never announce my solidarity with no politician. Some people think I'm a Trump supporter. I'm like, you ain't never seen me with no MAGA hat, nothing. I don't support no politicians. I do my research, and I see what they're really gonna do for the people. What are they gonna do that's gonna affect my everyday life?"

Read More: Swae Lee Unveils Tracklist And Features For "Same Difference" Album

Did Swae Lee Vote For Donald Trump?

From there, he explained that he felt people were being too optimistic about Harris at the time, and he wanted to point out her flaws. He added that he couldn't "see the future" and didn't know Trump was going to do everything he's done since getting in office. That being said, he felt Trump already "had a lot of negative headlines on his name."

Reiterating that he's not a fan of Trump, he continued: "I ain't standing with that sh*t either. I don't want people to think I'm standing with none of that sh*t. I'm looking for a real political candidate that's gonna bring some real positive change. It's rare."

Lee went on to admit that he may have been falling for propaganda at the time. "Going back, I wouldn’t have even spoke on it." He also revealed that he didn't end up voting in the election.

As for Lee's original remark, he wrote in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter): "Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole [campaign]."

Swae Lee's interview with Charlamagne Tha God comes after releasing his new album, SAME DIFFERENCE, on Friday. It marks his first full-length release as a solo artist.

Read More: Adam22 Accuses Swae Lee Of Flirting With His Wife Lena The Plug In DMs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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