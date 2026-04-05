NLE Choppa Defends Memphis Amid Pooh Shiesty & LeBron James Backlash

Memphis is going through some saddening public scrutiny right now, whether for its hip-hop representation or its NBA franchise, the Grizzlies. After Pooh Shiesty's recent arrest and LeBron James' controversial comments on the city, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to react to Shiesty's arrest and seemingly defend Memphis against LeBron's comments.

For those unaware, fans felt like James insensitively criticized the city, pointing to their majority Black population. He responded to the backlash, calling it overblown and criticizing people for inflating his personal experience. "Did I say I don't like Black people?" the Los Angeles Laker told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin yesterday (Saturday, April 4). "I’m 41 years old and there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. And that’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis... I’m not talking about the city, the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Century. What’s wrong with that?"

Shifting gears to Pooh Shiesty's legal trouble, he and eight other individuals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane. Choppa reacted to this on Twitter earlier this week: "Ian gon lie Shiesty f***ed me up with this one."

On Friday (April 3), he returned to the social media platform with the following message: "Yall got Memphis f***ed up WE GOT BLACK EXCELLENCE TOO!" This seems to respond to LeBron's comments and the debate around his criticisms, as well as the scrutiny against Pooh and the city's hip-hop scene.

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Even Memphis Mayor Paul Young responded to LeBron James' comments on Twitter. "@kingjames, I would welcome the chance to turn your criticism into action in one of the most important cities in the world. Come to Memphis and roll around with me for a bit and I will show you some of the culture and powerful investment opportunities in our City."