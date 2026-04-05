NLE Choppa Defends Memphis Amid Pooh Shiesty & LeBron James Backlash

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NLE Choppa Defends Memphis Pooh Shiesty LeBron James Backlash
NLE CHOPPA visits students at Cornerstone Prep Denver Elementary in Frayser on Oct. 18, 2022 in Memphis. © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested for allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane, whereas LeBron James spoke negatively about NLE Choppa's city.

Memphis is going through some saddening public scrutiny right now, whether for its hip-hop representation or its NBA franchise, the Grizzlies. After Pooh Shiesty's recent arrest and LeBron James' controversial comments on the city, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to react to Shiesty's arrest and seemingly defend Memphis against LeBron's comments.

For those unaware, fans felt like James insensitively criticized the city, pointing to their majority Black population. He responded to the backlash, calling it overblown and criticizing people for inflating his personal experience. "Did I say I don't like Black people?" the Los Angeles Laker told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin yesterday (Saturday, April 4). "I’m 41 years old and there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. And that’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis... I’m not talking about the city, the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Century. What’s wrong with that?"

Shifting gears to Pooh Shiesty's legal trouble, he and eight other individuals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane. Choppa reacted to this on Twitter earlier this week: "Ian gon lie Shiesty f***ed me up with this one."

On Friday (April 3), he returned to the social media platform with the following message: "Yall got Memphis f***ed up WE GOT BLACK EXCELLENCE TOO!" This seems to respond to LeBron's comments and the debate around his criticisms, as well as the scrutiny against Pooh and the city's hip-hop scene.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Even Memphis Mayor Paul Young responded to LeBron James' comments on Twitter. "@kingjames, I would welcome the chance to turn your criticism into action in one of the most important cities in the world. Come to Memphis and roll around with me for a bit and I will show you some of the culture and powerful investment opportunities in our City."

As for the Pooh Shiesty situation, others came to his defense for different reasons after authorities apprehended the Memphis MC earlier this week in Dallas. Days later, Asian Doll blasted Gucci Mane and 1017 Records on social media. For those unaware, the alleged kidnapping supposedly occurred over a dispute concerning Shiesty's 1017 contract with Guwop. We will see how that criminal case evolves in the future.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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