No matter what LeBron James does, he's always going to spark conversation, even into the twilight of his career. Most of the time, his words or actions stir up controversy. That's no different today as he's facing some backlash for his harsh comments about playing in Memphis.

It's been the home for the Grizzlies for nearly 25 years, but James is really hoping they move out. Specifically, he wants to see them travel a couple hundred miles east to Nashville, which is Tennessee's hottest city right now.

This is something that players across the league have been pushing for, so it's not like these comments came completely out of left field. In fact, another star in the league just a couple of weeks ago expressed his desire to see the Grizzlies get a new home.

That would be Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green. But because its LeBron James, folks are going to have something to say. His comments on the matter surfaced earlier today via a YouTube video with Bob Does Sports.

Caught by Legion Hoops, James says, "Memphis on a f*cking random a*s Thursday. I'm not like the first guy to even talk about it in the NBA. We all, like, 'You guys have to move. Just go over to Nashville. You got Vanderbilt over there, you got the f*cking NASCAR, you got a stadium. Don't they got a hockey team? Like, they've got everything."

LeBron James Demands Move For Grizzlies

While these statements in particular are being looked at as him whining, he also said this: "Their only chance was in 2003 if they would've won the lottery to get me," James said in regard to his current and past lack of interest of playing for the Grizzlies. "And I might've pulled an Eli Manning and not shown up."

If you're not in the know, ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning infamously informed the then San Diego Chargers to trade him after drafting him in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Overall, folks in the comments are letting James hear it. "What an amazing ambassador for the NBA," one says sarcastically. Another replies, "Bro yapping when he has his bag, follow his advice at your own demise [laughing emoji]."

A third doesn't spare James one bit. "Memphis has soul, BBQ, blues, and real hoops culture while Akron was the one you ran from twice. Veteran whining about road games is wild when the league pays you millions to show up. Moving the team talk is just salty. Play the game, king."

Again, though, James isn't alone on this take. As we said, Draymond Green shares this opinion. On his namesake podcast, he spoke honestly about the city and the lack of amenities and places of interest.