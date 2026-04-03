Area 41 - Album by 41

41 is a rap collective consisting of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa. They have become a sensation out of New York, and with each new single and project, they showcase their growth. On Friday, the group dropped off its brand new album, Area 41. This project contains 18 tracks, and there are heavy-hitters when it comes to the features. For instance, the project comes with verses from G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Cash Cobain, and more. If you are a fan of this particular sound, then this album is certainly going to be for you.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Area 41
- Starlets
- Barney
- Strawberry Rum
- MVP
- Dracos & ARPs ft. G Herbo
- Situated
- Addicted ft. Fivio Foreign
- Last Night ft. Cash Cobain
- Pucci ft. Zeddy Will
- Pilates
- My Number
- Killas &Thooties ft. BabyChiefDoit
- Or What
- Bad Bitch
- Flaws
- Designer Vagina ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous
- Dark
- All 4 1