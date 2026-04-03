Area 41 - Album by 41

BY Alexander Cole
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AREA 41 AREA 41
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41 has become one of the biggest rap groups out of New York, and on Friday, they came through with a star-studded album, "Area 41."

41 is a rap collective consisting of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa. They have become a sensation out of New York, and with each new single and project, they showcase their growth. On Friday, the group dropped off its brand new album, Area 41. This project contains 18 tracks, and there are heavy-hitters when it comes to the features. For instance, the project comes with verses from G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Cash Cobain, and more. If you are a fan of this particular sound, then this album is certainly going to be for you.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Area 41
  1. Starlets
  2. Barney
  3. Strawberry Rum
  4. MVP
  5. Dracos & ARPs ft. G Herbo
  6. Situated
  7. Addicted ft. Fivio Foreign
  8. Last Night ft. Cash Cobain
  9. Pucci ft. Zeddy Will
  10. Pilates
  11. My Number
  12. Killas &Thooties ft. BabyChiefDoit
  13. Or What
  14. Bad Bitch
  15. Flaws
  16. Designer Vagina ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous
  17. Dark
  18. All 4 1
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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