Buddah Bless The Streets - Album by Buddah Bless

"Buddah Bless This Beat" is a producer tag you have probably heard countless times. Simply put, Buddah Bless is one of the most esteemed producers in the game. On Friday, he returned with a new album called Buddah Bless The Streets. This is a project with lots of ambition, as it features some of rap's heavyweights. For instance, we get features from Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and a whole host of others. This comes together in an exciting new project that has a little something for everyone.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from Buddah Bless The Streets
- Same Soldier ft. Hunxho, Skooly
- Owe Me ft. Kodak Black
- From The Trap ft. Skooly, UFOToon
- I Feel Good ft. 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TaTa, Lil TAG
- See The World ft. Big Sean, 2 Chainz, BossMan Dlow
- Sista Wives ft. Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz
- Toxic ft. Kodak Black, Big Fredo
- On Arrival ft. Tre Loaded
- Scared AF ft. UFOToon
- Guinea Pig ft. Smokepurpp
- Can't Pretend ft. Trinidad James
- All She Got ft. Skooly
- Buyers (Outro)