Buddah Bless The Streets - Album by Buddah Bless

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Buddah Bless The Streets Buddah Bless The Streets
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Producer Buddah Bless has returned with a new album called "Buddah Bless The Streets," which contains rap's heavyweights.

"Buddah Bless This Beat" is a producer tag you have probably heard countless times. Simply put, Buddah Bless is one of the most esteemed producers in the game. On Friday, he returned with a new album called Buddah Bless The Streets. This is a project with lots of ambition, as it features some of rap's heavyweights. For instance, we get features from Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and a whole host of others. This comes together in an exciting new project that has a little something for everyone.

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist from Buddah Bless The Streets
  1. Same Soldier ft. Hunxho, Skooly
  2. Owe Me ft. Kodak Black
  3. From The Trap ft. Skooly, UFOToon
  4. I Feel Good ft. 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TaTa, Lil TAG
  5. See The World ft. Big Sean, 2 Chainz, BossMan Dlow
  6. Sista Wives ft. Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz
  7. Toxic ft. Kodak Black, Big Fredo
  8. On Arrival ft. Tre Loaded
  9. Scared AF ft. UFOToon
  10. Guinea Pig ft. Smokepurpp
  11. Can't Pretend ft. Trinidad James
  12. All She Got ft. Skooly
  13. Buyers (Outro)
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
buddah-bless Songs Buddah Bless & Kodak Black Reconnect On The Braggadocious "Owe Me"
News Yung Bleu Delivers "Moon Boy" Ft. Drake, Chris Brown, Gunna, Big Sean, 2 Chainz & More
buddah-bless Songs Buddah Bless Calls On Bossman Dlow, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz For "See The World"
only-the-family-lil-durk-presents-loyal-bros-2-Cover-Art Mixtapes Lil Durk Enlists Future, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, & More For OTF's "Loyal Bros 2"
Comments 0