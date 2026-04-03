The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1 - Album by Juicy J & DJ Scream

Juicy J is well into his career, and he is still making dope music. Case in point, he has released The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1 with the help of DJ Scream. This is a new project that we will likely get a few iterations of. In fact, the new project already contains 31 songs. The run time is well over an hour, which means there is plenty of new songs to go around. If you are a fan of Juicy J and have been wanting a long album to dive into, then this is going to be right up your alley.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop