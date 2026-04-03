The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1 - Album by Juicy J & DJ Scream

Juicy J is a legend, and on Friday, he teamed up with DJ Scream for a 31-track project called "The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1."

Juicy J is well into his career, and he is still making dope music. Case in point, he has released The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1 with the help of DJ Scream . This is a new project that we will likely get a few iterations of. In fact, the new project already contains 31 songs. The run time is well over an hour, which means there is plenty of new songs to go around. If you are a fan of Juicy J and have been wanting a long album to dive into, then this is going to be right up your alley.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!