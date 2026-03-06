Girl music vol. 1 — EP by Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign returns with girl music vol. 1, a 6-track EP that leans into the smooth R&B-rap fusion that has defined his career. Known for crafting records centered around romance, nightlife, and luxurious vibes, Ty continues that tradition while experimenting with fresh production styles and collaborative energy. On this project, Ty Dolla $ign recruits a few guest features including Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers, Brandy, and Leon Thomas. Throughout the EP, Ty leans into the atmospheric, seductive sound that has made him one of the most in-demand collaborators across hip-hop and R&B. girl music vol. 1 adds another chapter to Ty’s consistent run of releases, following his recent project TYCOON. He's reinforcing his reputation as one of the genre’s most reliable hitmakers.