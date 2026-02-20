miss u 2 – Song by Ty Dolla $ign & Leon Thomas

Ty Dolla $ign is arguably Leon Thomas' biggest mentor in the music space, and they show off their chemistry once more on "miss u 2."

Ty Dolla $ign is dropping his new project girl music vol. 1 on March 6, and we can't wait to dive into a more R&B-centric and earthy effort from him. As a solid teaser cut, his label signee and mentee Leon Thomas assisted him on the new single "miss u 2," which does some great sample work and displays some expected but nonetheless solid chemistry between them. A simple snap beat leads lush synth pads and instrumental embellishments forward, and Leon does a great job of elevating the cut vocally. Ty does his thing well, and we hope this isn't the only highlight on girl music vol. 1.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.