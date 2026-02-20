miss u 2 – Song by Ty Dolla $ign & Leon Thomas

Ty Dolla $ign is dropping his new project girl music vol. 1 on March 6, and we can't wait to dive into a more R&B-centric and earthy effort from him. As a solid teaser cut, his label signee and mentee Leon Thomas assisted him on the new single "miss u 2," which does some great sample work and displays some expected but nonetheless solid chemistry between them. A simple snap beat leads lush synth pads and instrumental embellishments forward, and Leon does a great job of elevating the cut vocally. Ty does his thing well, and we hope this isn't the only highlight on girl music vol. 1.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: girl music, vol. 1
Quotable Lyrics from miss u 2
You know I miss you, you miss me, too,
Sure, we can do whatever you wanna do,
I'm talking, I’m talking to you, baby, yeah,
I wish your love wouldn't drive me this crazy