Rolling Loud Adds Natalie Nunn To Festival Lineup And Fans Are Not Happy

BY Cole Blake
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Natalie Nuhn attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Networks)
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Rolling Loud previously announced Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy as headliners for the event.

Natalie Nunn will be taking the stage at Rolling Loud for her first-ever festival performance when the event kicks off in Orlando, Florida, in May. When the festival announced her as an addition to the lineup on social media on Tuesday, fans had mixed reactions.

"PLEASE WELCOME @MissNunnNatalie TO HER FIRST EVER FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE," the organization wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "i’m cancelling da bnb gang i’m being so deadass i don’t even wanna go anymore," one user replied. Another added: "Yall just shouldn’t have added anyone. Reliving the amount of ass this lineup is. Summer smash gonna make yall look like a real underground festival lmao." One more wrote: "Who? You know the summer smash lineup is actually gonna be good right?"

Nunn ended up confirming the news in a video message on Instagram. "What's up you guys? It's your favorite baddie, Natalie Nunn. In Orlando, it's going down May 8th through the 10th. Y'all better get your tickets. Rolling Loud, yes," she said. "Your girl, the baddiest baddie, doing what I want, is going to be hitting the stage at Rolling Loud so I need y'all to get your tickets right now. We're gonna be at the Camping World Stadium."

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Who Is Performing At Rolling Loud?

Outside of Natalie Nunn, Rolling Loud has already announced several high-profile artists for the lineup. They include Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy as headliners with other performers including Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, EsDeeKid, FakeMink, Nettspend, PlaqueBoyMax, and more.

“This lineup is a statement,” Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s co-founder, said in a press release back in January. “Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now, and bringing them together for our only U.S. festival of 2026 felt intentional.”

Rolling Loud will be kicking off on May 8 and will run through May 10. Tickets for the event went on sale, earlier this year. A three-day, general admission ticket cost $249 USD.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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