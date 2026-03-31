Natalie Nunn will be taking the stage at Rolling Loud for her first-ever festival performance when the event kicks off in Orlando, Florida, in May. When the festival announced her as an addition to the lineup on social media on Tuesday, fans had mixed reactions.

"PLEASE WELCOME @MissNunnNatalie TO HER FIRST EVER FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE," the organization wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "i’m cancelling da bnb gang i’m being so deadass i don’t even wanna go anymore," one user replied. Another added: "Yall just shouldn’t have added anyone. Reliving the amount of ass this lineup is. Summer smash gonna make yall look like a real underground festival lmao." One more wrote: "Who? You know the summer smash lineup is actually gonna be good right?"

Nunn ended up confirming the news in a video message on Instagram. "What's up you guys? It's your favorite baddie, Natalie Nunn. In Orlando, it's going down May 8th through the 10th. Y'all better get your tickets. Rolling Loud, yes," she said. "Your girl, the baddiest baddie, doing what I want, is going to be hitting the stage at Rolling Loud so I need y'all to get your tickets right now. We're gonna be at the Camping World Stadium."

Who Is Performing At Rolling Loud?

“This lineup is a statement,” Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s co-founder, said in a press release back in January. “Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now, and bringing them together for our only U.S. festival of 2026 felt intentional.”