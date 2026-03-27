J. Cole Admits He Lies About Feeling Like The GOAT In His Music

J. Cole honors the tradition of rappers proclaiming themselves as the best to ever do it, even if he doesn't believe that on a personal level. During his recent 7PM In Brooklyn podcast appearance alongside Carmelo Anthony and others, he admitted to lying in his music about feeling like the GOAT... Or the "greatest of all time" for the rock dwellers in the audience.

In a clip caught by Whooping feet on Twitter, the Dreamville artist spoke on his bravado and confidence in his music. While he doesn't feel like the greatest to ever do it in his private life, he did stand on his ability to convince people of such praise.

"I say I'm the best on songs. Ask me in real life: Do I think I'm the best rapper alive? Bro, it's a n***a named Black Thought that exists," Cole remarked. "It's a n***a named Lupe Fiasco that exists. It's n***as that, on any given day, even my peers. A Drake or a Kendrick [Lamar]. I know on any given day, I can show up to the studio and give these n***as 80. But I know they can show up on any day in the studio and give me 80. And I might only have 30. If I'm taking on a rap persona when I'm rapping, that's how I like to rap. And guess what? Sometimes I hit the mark and I'll spit a verse that really might have you believing that s**t.

J. Cole's Thoughts On The GOAT Debate

"But if you ask me in real life, do I walk around like I'm the best rapper alive? No, n***a," J. Cole continued regarding his artistry. "Like I'm the best ever? No. But when I put on that motherf***ing cape, that's how I try to attack s**t. Have there been things and moments and verses where I'm writing this s**t and I'm like, 'I know n***as not f***ing with this'? Absolutely.