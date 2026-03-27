J. Cole Admits He Lies About Feeling Like The GOAT In His Music

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Admits Lies Feeling Like The GOAT In His Music
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole performs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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J. Cole spoke on his self-assessment as an MC, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and a whole lot more on the "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast.

J. Cole honors the tradition of rappers proclaiming themselves as the best to ever do it, even if he doesn't believe that on a personal level. During his recent 7PM In Brooklyn podcast appearance alongside Carmelo Anthony and others, he admitted to lying in his music about feeling like the GOAT... Or the "greatest of all time" for the rock dwellers in the audience.

In a clip caught by Whooping feet on Twitter, the Dreamville artist spoke on his bravado and confidence in his music. While he doesn't feel like the greatest to ever do it in his private life, he did stand on his ability to convince people of such praise.

"I say I'm the best on songs. Ask me in real life: Do I think I'm the best rapper alive? Bro, it's a n***a named Black Thought that exists," Cole remarked. "It's a n***a named Lupe Fiasco that exists. It's n***as that, on any given day, even my peers. A Drake or a Kendrick [Lamar]. I know on any given day, I can show up to the studio and give these n***as 80. But I know they can show up on any day in the studio and give me 80. And I might only have 30. If I'm taking on a rap persona when I'm rapping, that's how I like to rap. And guess what? Sometimes I hit the mark and I'll spit a verse that really might have you believing that s**t.

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J. Cole's Thoughts On The GOAT Debate

"But if you ask me in real life, do I walk around like I'm the best rapper alive? No, n***a," J. Cole continued regarding his artistry. "Like I'm the best ever? No. But when I put on that motherf***ing cape, that's how I try to attack s**t. Have there been things and moments and verses where I'm writing this s**t and I'm like, 'I know n***as not f***ing with this'? Absolutely.

"But in reality, do I walk around this Earth like there's no n***a better than me?" Cole continued. "In real life? Like I can't get in the studio with Black Thought and he just gives me 90. And I'm sitting there like, 'I got 25 for you.' Any one of these amazing rappers. People, 'cause they don't know me for real, they hear me say it in a verse so much when I have on the cape. It sounds convincing because I'm really doing that s**t that's gon' have a n***a like, 'Man, he think...' No, you think!"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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