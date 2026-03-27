Skeletor – Album by Chief Keef

Chief Keef returns with his long awaited album Skeletor. It's a full-length project, filled with 14 brand new tracks, that reinforces his influence on modern drill. The album leans into dark, atmospheric production paired with Keef’s effortless delivery. He balances gritty street records with more experimental moments. With a mix of solo cuts and select features, Skeletor feels like both a continuation of his legacy and a reminder of his creative independence. The Chicago rapper sounds locked in throughout, delivering a cohesive project that captures his signature energy while still evolving sonically. The previously released single "Video Shoot," ft. ian appears on the project. Meanwhile, elsewhere on the project G Herbo, Rich The Kid, and Ballout deliver guest verses.