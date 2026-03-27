Skeletor – Album by Chief Keef

BY Tallie Spencer
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Chief Keef returns with 14 new tracks.

Chief Keef returns with his long awaited album Skeletor. It's a full-length project, filled with 14 brand new tracks, that reinforces his influence on modern drill. The album leans into dark, atmospheric production paired with Keef’s effortless delivery. He balances gritty street records with more experimental moments. With a mix of solo cuts and select features, Skeletor feels like both a continuation of his legacy and a reminder of his creative independence. The Chicago rapper sounds locked in throughout, delivering a cohesive project that captures his signature energy while still evolving sonically. The previously released single "Video Shoot," ft. ian appears on the project. Meanwhile, elsewhere on the project G Herbo, Rich The Kid, and Ballout deliver guest verses.

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Skeletor

Tracklist For Skeletor
  1. Breaking Down
  2. The Real Chief Keef
  3. 24Hrs
  4. Video Shoot (feat. ian)
  5. Mark of Buddah
  6. Harry Potter
  7. Only For The Night
  8. Number 2
  9. Slide (feat. G Herbo)
  10. Shrek And Donkey
  11. PS5 (feat. Rich The Kid)
  12. Good
  13. Talking Ish (feat. Ballout)
  14. Doja
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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