Video Shoot – Song by Chief Keef featuring ian

Chief Keef and ian connect on “Video Shoot,” a new single that continues building anticipation for Keef’s upcoming album Skeletor. The track marks one of ian’s first appearances since late 2025, as the artist has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months. Meanwhile, Chief Keef has continued popping up across the rap landscape, most recently appearing on Mike WiLL Made-It’s track “ROOMS” alongside NBA YoungBoy. “Video Shoot” carries the rap energy fans expect from Keef while pairing it with ian’s laid-back presence, giving listeners an early glimpse into the sound and momentum surrounding the Skeletor era.