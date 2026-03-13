Video Shoot – Song by Chief Keef featuring ian

BY Tallie Spencer
Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 9.23.28 PM Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 9.23.28 PM
Chief Keef links up with ian, teasing the first single of his upcoming album.

Chief Keef and ian connect on “Video Shoot,” a new single that continues building anticipation for Keef’s upcoming album Skeletor. The track marks one of ian’s first appearances since late 2025, as the artist has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months. Meanwhile, Chief Keef has continued popping up across the rap landscape, most recently appearing on Mike WiLL Made-It’s track “ROOMS” alongside NBA YoungBoy. “Video Shoot” carries the rap energy fans expect from Keef while pairing it with ian’s laid-back presence, giving listeners an early glimpse into the sound and momentum surrounding the Skeletor era.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Skeletor

Quotable Lyrics

Plane back to Cali', I need gas at my doorstep
Boy run his mouth, I'm runnin' straight to his ho crib (B*tch)
I could give a g*ddamn who you roll with
I'm O.T. 'cause ain't no Winfrey, shoutout Oprah

