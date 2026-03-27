Ayesha Curry Apologizes To Steph Curry For Saying He Wasn't Her Type

BY Tallie Spencer
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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Ayesha and Stephen Curry attend Stephen Curry's A Night With Unanimous Media at The Sun Rose on February 13, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Unanimous Media )
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Ayesha clarifies what she meant on the 'In My Opinion' podcast.

Ayesha Curry is clearing the air to address previous comments she made about her husband, Stephen Curry.

During a recent appearance on the IMO (In My Opinion) podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Ayesha addressed the narrative head-on and admitted her earlier comments didn’t come across the way she intended.

“Let’s clear it up,” she said during the conversation. “I was 14 years old. I was not allowed to talk to boys.”

Ayesha went on to explain that while she had previously suggested athletes weren’t her type growing up, that wasn’t the full story, especially when it came to Steph.

“Did I think you were cute? Absolutely,” she added. “What I was saying was, I didn’t think I was his type.”

According to Ayesha, her comments were more about her own insecurity at the time rather than any lack of interest. She described herself as a “nerdy theater kid” and admitted she didn’t think someone like Steph, a standout athlete even then, would be interested in her. The moment turned into a lighthearted but sincere apology directed at her husband.

“Very disrespectful on my part,” she said, acknowledging how the statement could have been perceived.

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Ayesha Curry Apologizes

Steph and Ayesha Curry first met as teenagers before eventually reconnecting years later and building a life together. The resurfaced comments had sparked debate online, with some fans questioning the original statement while others defended Ayesha, pointing out the context of her age at the time.

Now, with her clarification, Ayesha is making it clear that Steph was always her type. It just took time for her to believe she could be his too.

She also explained her "no athlete" rule she had as a teenager, and said she was "protecting [her] peace." "When I finally realized that the direction it was going in, I verbalized that to him, that I was confused," Ayesha said.

Read More: Steph Curry Just Showed Up In A Kyrie Irving ANTA Sneaker

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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