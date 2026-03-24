Suge Knight To Get “Shockingly Candid” In New Memoir

Today (March 24), Gallery Books announced that it's publishing Suge Knight's new memoir, Your Pain is My Joy. It's set to be released on August 4, and it looks like readers are in for a treat. A press release describes the book as "shockingly candid” and says it “takes readers on an unflinching ride through Suge's Compton neighborhood to the peak of the gangsta rap era, when the streets and the music business mixed freely.”

“I have listened to people try and rewrite history for years," Knight says of the memoir. "Your Pain Is My Joy isn’t an apology or an excuse: It’s my truth about Tupac, Death Row, and my life. After you read this book, your question marks will turn into periods."

Over the years, Knight has spoken about the late Tupac Shakur on several occasions. He's even shared some intimate details of the icon's passing, including his final moments in the hospital.

Suge Knight Discusses Tupac's Death

Suge Knight during Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley - November 19, 2004 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

During an interview with PEOPLE last July, he reflected on his fatal shooting, revealing that Tupac made light of the dire situation.

“I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere,” he explained. “Also, I then was getting 2Pac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him. When we get into the ambulance, Pac is funny as f*ck. He cracking jokes. I’m cracking jokes. Pac’s like, ‘Sh*t, when we heal up, you know what we doing.'”