Suge Knight To Get “Shockingly Candid” In New Memoir

BY Caroline Fisher
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Suge Knight Memoir
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Marion "Suge" Knight appears for a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center March 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The hearing was scheduled to determine if the two criminal cases against Knight, one for murder and attempted murder when Knight allegedly ran over two men in a Compton parking lot after an argument and another case involving an alleged robbery and criminal threats to a photographer in Beverly Hills, should be moved to the downtown Los Angeles courthouse. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
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Suge Knight plans to finally speak his truth in his new memoir, "Your Pain Is My Joy," which arrives on August 4.

Today (March 24), Gallery Books announced that it's publishing Suge Knight's new memoir, Your Pain is My Joy. It's set to be released on August 4, and it looks like readers are in for a treat. A press release describes the book as "shockingly candid” and says it “takes readers on an unflinching ride through Suge's Compton neighborhood to the peak of the gangsta rap era, when the streets and the music business mixed freely.”

“I have listened to people try and rewrite history for years," Knight says of the memoir. "Your Pain Is My Joy isn’t an apology or an excuse: It’s my truth about Tupac, Death Row, and my life. After you read this book, your question marks will turn into periods."

Over the years, Knight has spoken about the late Tupac Shakur on several occasions. He's even shared some intimate details of the icon's passing, including his final moments in the hospital.

Read More: Ray J Defends Diddy And Claims Suge Knight Could've Sexually Assaulted Men

Suge Knight Discusses Tupac's Death
Suge Knight
Suge Knight during Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley - November 19, 2004 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

During an interview with PEOPLE last July, he reflected on his fatal shooting, revealing that Tupac made light of the dire situation.

“I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere,” he explained. “Also, I then was getting 2Pac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him. When we get into the ambulance, Pac is funny as f*ck. He cracking jokes. I’m cracking jokes. Pac’s like, ‘Sh*t, when we heal up, you know what we doing.'”

Knight also recalled Tupac telling his mother, Afeni, to let him go after multiple operations to stop his internal bleeding. “The doctors came in and brought him back. And his mom said, ‘Don’t ever do that again. If he’s having complications, don’t touch him,'” he remembered. “'Don’t bring him back. Let him go.'”

Read More: Suge Knight Claims He Was Ready To Break Dr. Dre's Jaw If Eve Asked

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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