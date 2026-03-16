The Algorithm - Song by Maino

Maino is taking aim at the algorithm on his new diss track which takes aim at media personalities like DJ Akademiks and Adam22.

There is absolutely no denying that Maino has been keeping it rap as of late with his latest moves. He recently dropped a diss track against 50 Cent called "Bleed Like Us." Since then, he has been threatening a bevy of media personalities with a new track. That song is called "The Algorithm," and it has finally arrived. The song is aimed at those who try to control the narratives online. Media personalities like Wack 100, Adam22, DJ Akademiks, and even 1090 Jake are mentioned by name. These are very clear-cut shots, and it seems like Maino is not a fan of what the rap media landscape looks like these days. Whether or not any of his targets respond remains to be seen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!