The Algorithm - Song by Maino

There is absolutely no denying that Maino has been keeping it rap as of late with his latest moves. He recently dropped a diss track against 50 Cent called "Bleed Like Us." Since then, he has been threatening a bevy of media personalities with a new track. That song is called "The Algorithm," and it has finally arrived. The song is aimed at those who try to control the narratives online. Media personalities like Wack 100, Adam22, DJ Akademiks, and even 1090 Jake are mentioned by name. These are very clear-cut shots, and it seems like Maino is not a fan of what the rap media landscape looks like these days. Whether or not any of his targets respond remains to be seen.
Release Date: March 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A