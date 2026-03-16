DJ Akademiks Urges Maino To Quit Rapping Following Diss Track

If you have been following along as of late, you would know that DJ Akademiks and Maino have been going back and forth. Akademiks has made some pointed comments on his streams. Meanwhile, Maino has been on his podcast, clapping back at anyone who has something to say.

Last night, DJ Akademiks was on his live stream, where he was catching up on the news. He also caught up on some of the feuds he is involved in. Of course, this led to his discovery that Maino had dissed him on a new track. At the time, "The Algorithm" was just a snippet, so Ak played it for his audience. In the end, he was left unimpressed.

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DJ Akademiks Responds To Maino

While Ak acknowledges that Maino can talk a lot of smack, he also claims that the artist just needs to quit rapping altogether. It was a flippant comment, and one that is certainly going to come across as disrespectful to a lot of people. Of course, Maino will be the one taking the most offense to all of this.

Quite frankly, Maino's diss track against 50 Cent from last week hasn't packed all that much of a punch. It appears as though the fans just really don't care all that much. Perhaps there is some fatigue, as it feels like 50 is beefing with everyone. Even Papoose's 50 Cent diss track didn't have the impact some assumed.

Whether or not Maino will continue to deliver diss tracks against Akademiks and others, is something will be answered in due time. However, given how these tracks have largely flopped, one could assume that it is time to just throw in the towel.