DJ Akademiks Urges Maino To Quit Rapping Following Diss Track

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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Maino just dropped off a new diss track called "The Algorithm," and DJ Akademiks doesn't seem too amused about being targeted.

Earlier this morning, Maino dropped off a new diss track called "The Algorithm," and it takes aim at the key figures in hip-hop media. DJ Akademiks, 1090 Jake, Adam22, and Wack 100 are just some of the people who catch strays on this song.

If you have been following along as of late, you would know that DJ Akademiks and Maino have been going back and forth. Akademiks has made some pointed comments on his streams. Meanwhile, Maino has been on his podcast, clapping back at anyone who has something to say.

Last night, DJ Akademiks was on his live stream, where he was catching up on the news. He also caught up on some of the feuds he is involved in. Of course, this led to his discovery that Maino had dissed him on a new track. At the time, "The Algorithm" was just a snippet, so Ak played it for his audience. In the end, he was left unimpressed.

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DJ Akademiks Responds To Maino

While Ak acknowledges that Maino can talk a lot of smack, he also claims that the artist just needs to quit rapping altogether. It was a flippant comment, and one that is certainly going to come across as disrespectful to a lot of people. Of course, Maino will be the one taking the most offense to all of this.

Quite frankly, Maino's diss track against 50 Cent from last week hasn't packed all that much of a punch. It appears as though the fans just really don't care all that much. Perhaps there is some fatigue, as it feels like 50 is beefing with everyone. Even Papoose's 50 Cent diss track didn't have the impact some assumed.

Whether or not Maino will continue to deliver diss tracks against Akademiks and others, is something will be answered in due time. However, given how these tracks have largely flopped, one could assume that it is time to just throw in the towel.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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