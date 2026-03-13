Push & Paint – Album by Bruiser Wolf & Sheefy McFly

BY Tallie Spencer
Bruiser Wolf is growing his catalog beautifully.

Detroit’s Bruiser Wolf keeps his prolific streak alive with Push & Paint, a new collaborative album with producer Sheefy McFly. Known for his one-of-a-kind storytelling and animated delivery, Bruiser Wolf has been on a steady run ever since emerging from Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade collective. After dropping multiple projects last year, including Potluck and the Harry Fraud-produced Made By Dope, the Detroit lyricist returns with another tightly packed release. Across nine tracks, Push & Paint pairs Wolf’s witty, street-smart bars with Sheefy McFly’s bass-heavy production. The album taps into Detroit’s underground rap energy while bringing in a stacked lineup of collaborators, including Sada Baby, Payroll Giovanni, P-Lo, Akeem Ali, G.T., and BabyTron.

With its colorful storytelling and sharp Detroit sound, Push & Paint feels like another strong entry in Bruiser Wolf’s growing catalog.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Push & Paint

Tracklist for Push & Paint
  1. Hater Not An Opp (feat. Payroll Giovanni)
  2. Common Goal (feat. Akeem Ali)
  3. Ole Girl (feat. P-Lo)
  4. Toxic (feat. Sada Baby)
  5. Numbers
  6. Ask Yourself (feat. G.T.)
  7. Why They Play Me? (feat. BabyTron)
  8. She A Bill
  9. Wannabees
