Push & Paint – Album by Bruiser Wolf & Sheefy McFly

Detroit’s Bruiser Wolf keeps his prolific streak alive with Push & Paint, a new collaborative album with producer Sheefy McFly. Known for his one-of-a-kind storytelling and animated delivery, Bruiser Wolf has been on a steady run ever since emerging from Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade collective. After dropping multiple projects last year, including Potluck and the Harry Fraud-produced Made By Dope, the Detroit lyricist returns with another tightly packed release. Across nine tracks, Push & Paint pairs Wolf’s witty, street-smart bars with Sheefy McFly’s bass-heavy production. The album taps into Detroit’s underground rap energy while bringing in a stacked lineup of collaborators, including Sada Baby, Payroll Giovanni, P-Lo, Akeem Ali, G.T., and BabyTron.