Why They Play Me? – Song by Bruiser Wolf, BabyTron & Sheefy McFly

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Why They Play Me Bruiser Wolf BabyTron Sheefy McFly Why They Play Me Bruiser Wolf BabyTron Sheefy McFly
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
BabyTron, Bruiser Wolf, and Sheefy McFly are a Michigan force on the new track "Why They Play Me?," the latest single for "PUSH & PAINT."

If you like listening to fun hip-hop as aloof as it is calculated, you should already be a fan of Bruiser Wolf by not. But if you haven't dived in yet, then let the single "Why They Play Me?" with Sheefy McFly and BabyTron be your introduction. It's the latest track from Bruiser and Sheefy's upcoming collaborative album PUSH & PAINT, a Detroit affair that comes out on March 13. McFly's simple but grimy production provides a lot of space for the Michigan MC's clever and witty verses to shine. They are both quite funny and charismatic on the cut, showing off chemistry. Wolf and Tron have similar appeals as cheeky writers, and we hope this isn't their last link-up. In any case, PUSH & PAINT should be another special project from the Bruiser Brigade MC.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: PUSH & PAINT

Quotable Lyrics from Why They Play Me?

As a former athlete, sports analogies form naturally,
Smoking masterfully, creating a masterpiece,
Next chain I bag gon' be an Applebee's,
Like flavor for your grandma's macaroni, I got stacks of cheese

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion
artworks-kAIn7DQj9S4j-0-t500x500 Songs Bruiser Wolf Details His Unique Road To Riches In JakeOne-Produced "Lock In"
bruiser-wolf-common-goal Songs Common Goal - Song by Bruiser Wolf & Sheefy McFly featuring Akeem Ali
bruiser wolf mountain lion Songs Bruiser Wolf & Zack Fox Trade Fantastic Verses On "Mountain Lion"
Comments 0