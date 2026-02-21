Why They Play Me? – Song by Bruiser Wolf, BabyTron & Sheefy McFly

If you like listening to fun hip-hop as aloof as it is calculated, you should already be a fan of Bruiser Wolf by not. But if you haven't dived in yet, then let the single "Why They Play Me?" with Sheefy McFly and BabyTron be your introduction. It's the latest track from Bruiser and Sheefy's upcoming collaborative album PUSH & PAINT, a Detroit affair that comes out on March 13. McFly's simple but grimy production provides a lot of space for the Michigan MC's clever and witty verses to shine. They are both quite funny and charismatic on the cut, showing off chemistry. Wolf and Tron have similar appeals as cheeky writers, and we hope this isn't their last link-up. In any case, PUSH & PAINT should be another special project from the Bruiser Brigade MC.