Common Goal - Song by Bruiser Wolf & Sheefy McFly featuring Akeem Ali

Bruiser Wolf and Sheefy McFly have teamed up with Akeem Ali on a bouncy new single called "Common Goal."

Bruiser Wolf is certainly one of the most interesting MCs out right now. He has a unique flow, and lyrics that are extremely clever. While his style is not for everyone, there are plenty of fans out there who will tap in for every project and song. On Thursday, Bruiser Wolf came through with the new track " Common Goal." This song is a collaboration with Sheefy McFly and Akeem Aki. The production is bouncy, and it allows Bruiser Wolf to really shine with his flows. Ultimately, this song is for the fans. If you're a Bruiser Wolf skeptic, this probably won't do much for you.

