Hater Not An Opp - Song by Bruiser Wolf, Sheefy McFly & Payroll Giovanni

Bruiser Wolf's unique sound has certainly made him a fan favorite over the past few years. He has a new album coming soon called PUSH & PAINT, which is certainly one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. With that being said, the artist has come through today with a new track called "Hater Not An Opp." This song contains the talents of Sheefy McFly and Payroll Giovanni. This is a song that sees everyone firing on all cylinders here. Bruiser Wolf sounds great, and his wordplay is as sharp as ever. Meanwhile, we get a solid verse from Payroll Giovanni in the middle of the track. Ultimately, it is a song you should definitely be checking out today.
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: PUSH & PAINT