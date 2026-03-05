Hater Not An Opp - Song by Bruiser Wolf, Sheefy McFly & Payroll Giovanni

Bruiser Wolf has teamed up with Sheefy McFly and Payroll Giovanni for an exciting new single called "Hater Not An Opp."

Bruiser Wolf's unique sound has certainly made him a fan favorite over the past few years. He has a new album coming soon called PUSH & PAINT, which is certainly one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. With that being said, the artist has come through today with a new track called "Hater Not An Opp." This song contains the talents of Sheefy McFly and Payroll Giovanni. This is a song that sees everyone firing on all cylinders here. Bruiser Wolf sounds great, and his wordplay is as sharp as ever. Meanwhile, we get a solid verse from Payroll Giovanni in the middle of the track. Ultimately, it is a song you should definitely be checking out today.

