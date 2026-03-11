DJ Akademiks Suggests Summyah Is An Escort Following Vacation With London On Da Track

In the past, DJ Akademiks has accused streamer Summyah of being an escort. Over the past few months, this has actually been a hot topic of interest for the hip-hop commentator. On numerous occasions, he has discussed the actions of certain women and has been quick to liken them to prostitution.

Overall, numerous artists and internet personalities have been accused of being escorts for a variety of different men. From rappers to billionaires to soccer players, you name it. While there is very little evidence to support these claims, Ak seems to go off on circumstantial evidence. If he sees a woman on vacation with a rich man who she isn't officially dating, there is a high likelihood he will see it a certain way.

That was the case with Summyah, yet again this past week. On social media, fans had a whole lot to say as she was spotted on vacation with none other than London On Da Track. The two were in the Dominican Republic and seemed to be having a lot of fun.

However, people were quick to point out the age difference between the two. Summyah is 19, while the producer is 34. There were also rumblings about why she was flown out and what was being negotiated. While nothing is truly confirmed, Akademiks didn't waste any time giving a hot take.

DJ Akademiks Doesn't Pull Punches

Once again, Ak suggested that Summyah might just be some kind of escort. He then followed this up by saying, “Summyah when you get flown out on these trips, just get me a souvenir from the gift shops.”

Ultimately, these are the kinds of comments that could lead to a harsh response from either London On Da Track, or Summyah herself. After all, Ak isn't exactly making the most flattering of claims here.