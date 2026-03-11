DJ Akademiks Suggests Summyah Is An Escort Following Vacation With London On Da Track

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Summyah went viral for her vacation with London On Da Track, and now, DJ Akademiks is offering his theories about the endeavor.

In the past, DJ Akademiks has accused streamer Summyah of being an escort. Over the past few months, this has actually been a hot topic of interest for the hip-hop commentator. On numerous occasions, he has discussed the actions of certain women and has been quick to liken them to prostitution.

Overall, numerous artists and internet personalities have been accused of being escorts for a variety of different men. From rappers to billionaires to soccer players, you name it. While there is very little evidence to support these claims, Ak seems to go off on circumstantial evidence. If he sees a woman on vacation with a rich man who she isn't officially dating, there is a high likelihood he will see it a certain way.

That was the case with Summyah, yet again this past week. On social media, fans had a whole lot to say as she was spotted on vacation with none other than London On Da Track. The two were in the Dominican Republic and seemed to be having a lot of fun.

However, people were quick to point out the age difference between the two. Summyah is 19, while the producer is 34. There were also rumblings about why she was flown out and what was being negotiated. While nothing is truly confirmed, Akademiks didn't waste any time giving a hot take.

Read More: Ranking Every Steph Curry Under Armour Sneaker From Worst To Best

DJ Akademiks Doesn't Pull Punches

Once again, Ak suggested that Summyah might just be some kind of escort. He then followed this up by saying, “Summyah when you get flown out on these trips, just get me a souvenir from the gift shops.”

Ultimately, these are the kinds of comments that could lead to a harsh response from either London On Da Track, or Summyah herself. After all, Ak isn't exactly making the most flattering of claims here.

Either way, this is a topic that is making its way around the internet right now, so we should not be surprised by Ak's participation.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2024 PrizePicks World Championship Pop Culture BenDaDonnn Defends Summyah From DJ Akademiks' Fierce Escort Allegations
DJ Akademiks Summyah Heated Fight Escort Allegations Viral News Gossip DJ Akademiks & Summyah Get Into Heated Fight Over Escort Allegations
Summyah DJ Akademiks Trading Shots Six Figures A Month Viral News Pop Culture Summyah & DJ Akademiks Keep Trading Shots Over "Six Figures A Month" Debate
NoCap Girlfriend Summyah Rejecting Floyd Mayweather Gossip News Viral Who Is Summyah? NoCap's Girlfriend Who Turned Down Floyd Mayweather
Comments 0