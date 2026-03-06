Cam’ron Fires Back At Al Horford And Luke Kornet Over Magic City Debate

Cam'ron is weighing in on the debate surrounding the Atlanta Hawks’ upcoming “Magic City Monday,” and he isn’t holding back. The Harlem rapper addressed criticism from NBA players Luke Kornet and Al Horford during a recent episode of his sports talk show It Is What It Is.

Last month, the Hawks announced a special promotional night tied to Magic City, the legendary Atlanta strip club, during their March 16 game against the Orlando Magic. The event, called “Magic City Monday,” will include a halftime show from T.I., along with themed food, merchandise, and in-arena entertainment inspired by the club’s deep ties to Atlanta culture.

The controversy began after Kornet published a lengthy post on Medium criticizing the promotional event. Kornet’s message focused on concerns about the objectification of women and whether tying the event to the club sent the wrong message. Al Horford supported his message by reposting the letter with the caption, "Well said Luke."

Cam’ron, however, didn’t seem impressed by the essay.

On the show, he joked about the length and tone of Kornet’s post, comparing it to reading an encyclopedia. The rapper poked fun at the vocabulary used throughout the piece.

Cam'ron Responds

After addressing Kornet’s letter, Cam’ron shifted his attention to Horford, who had also expressed support for the criticism surrounding the promotion. According to Cam, the Hawks’ event isn’t something Horford should be worrying about in the first place.

"And Al Horford, you too, mind your business," he said. "It ain’t got nothing to do with you. Don’t jump on that n***a bandwagon. N***a, you Spanish. You got the most beautiful strippers. F**k is you talking about, n***a."

He argued that the discussion was being blown out of proportion and suggested that outsiders were inserting themselves into a conversation that wasn’t directly tied to them.

Cam also pushed back on the broader argument that women working at the club were being disrespected or exploited. In his view, the criticism could actually come across as dismissive of the women who work there and their own agency.

"Degrading women? These women make a living, man," he said. "A lot of these women make good money off of this man. There’s some women, some dancers right now that'll tell you, 'F**k off! You trying to f**k up my income. This what I like to do.'"

Magic City has long been intertwined with Atlanta’s music and sports culture, often referenced in rap lyrics and visited by celebrities and athletes alike. Because of that reputation, the Hawks’ “Magic City Monday” concept immediately sparked online debate.