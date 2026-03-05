Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand is taking a bit of a hit due to a frightening recall. According to The Mirror, two of her signature perfumes, Kiss and Riri are being yanked from shelves at Savers, a budget retail chain based in the UK and Europe.
They are being removed over severe health concerns that affect women and unborn children. Certain batches for these two scents contain hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde and butylphenyl methylpropional. In more layman's terms they are known as Lyral and Lilial, respectively.
The former was banned over high population of allergic reactions. The latter was also prohibited for the safety of women's reproductive systems, and in turn, unborn babies. According to Evening Standard, both chemicals were banned from the UK and EU in 2022 in cosmetic products.
In case you got hands on these dangerous products, the batch codes you need to return are 0608940572252 for Kiss by Rihanna and 0608940560389 for Riri. Both are 15ml bottles.
Savers locations are offering full refunds for the mishap.
"Savers have today (3rd March 2026) issued a recall of the above fragrance lines as some have been found to contain ingredients - hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde and butylphenyl methylpropional which are prohibited from sale in the UK."
The statement adds, "Customers should return any of the above products purchased at a Savers store to the place of purchase, where they will be issued a full refund."
Is Rihanna Dropping Music Soon?
It concludes, "If you are unsure if you have one of the above products, please speak to our store teams who will be happy to help. Savers would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused."
On a more positive note, though, the Navy may be receiving some new music (finally!).
A day-in-the-life vlog published by Rihanna quickly went viral late last month wherein she stopped by a recording studio. While there, she can be seen jotting things down on paper and dancing. Fans immediately hoped that this was a sign of her next musical era.
Of course, it's been over a decade since ANTI, her last studio album, so there's naturally some skepticism. But it's something that her supporters will chew on for some time.