Recall
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Defends PRIME Amid Recall And BacklashThe YouTubers aren't taking their latest controversy quietly.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj's Ex-Manager Sickamore Recalls Her Blasting Him For Photo ShootThe music business executive said that he didn't get Nicki a trailer for her to change in for a VIBE magazine shoot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechTesla Recalls Nearly 400,000 Vehicles, Implies Faulty Self-Driving Beta SoftwareTesla's fix is another over-the-air update.By Diya Singhvi
- RandomHasbro Recalls Trolls Doll Amid Accusations Of Grooming Children For Sexual AbuseThe company has pulled a doll from the shelves that reportedly has a button placed between it's legs.By Erika Marie