Cam'ron Suggests Chad Ochocinco Had Plans To Betray Shannon Sharpe

Cam'ron is someone who has become an open book on his show, It Is What It Is. He never seems to shy away from saying how he really feels about a topic. Furthermore, he isn't afraid to go out on a limb and call someone out for shady behavior. However, there are times when the fans feel as though he has gone too far.

Cam finds himself in one of those situations right now. On the most recent episode of his show, Cam'ron responded to Chad Ochocinco's recent comments about Cam engaging in a boxing match. Ocho doesn't believe Cam can box. Clearly, the rapper was not feeling too good about those comments.

During the conversation below, Cam decided to deliver an aside about Ocho that had absolutely nothing to do with the conversation at hand. These are comments that could have severe consequences for Ocho and his relationship with Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Sued By Former ESPN Producer For Alleged Sexual Assault

Cam'ron Claps Back At Ochocinco

As Cam'ron explains, there was a time a couple of years ago when Shannon was dealing with some significant legal issues. This led to Sharpe losing his job at ESPN. It also led to a drop-off in views as some fans no longer wanted to watch his show.

Ochocinco was hyper-aware of everything that was going on and seemingly wanted to get himself an exit strategy, just in case things went wrong. Cam'ron explained how Ocho actually called him in the midst of this controversy. While Cam was reluctant to share exact details of the call, he insinuated that Ocho was trying to join It Is What It Is.

This is a bit of a low blow, and probably shouldn't have been revealed. Making fun of your boxing prowess is one thing, but portraying Ocho in this way is going a bit too far. While one can understand responding to such claims, it does feel as though this was a bit of a petty retort.