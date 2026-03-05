Cam'ron Suggests Chad Ochocinco Had Plans To Betray Shannon Sharpe

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe hands an autographed bottle of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac to a fan at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Chad Ochocinco recently clowned on Cam'ron, which subsequently led to a low blow involving his "Nightcap" co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

Cam'ron is someone who has become an open book on his show, It Is What It Is. He never seems to shy away from saying how he really feels about a topic. Furthermore, he isn't afraid to go out on a limb and call someone out for shady behavior. However, there are times when the fans feel as though he has gone too far.

Cam finds himself in one of those situations right now. On the most recent episode of his show, Cam'ron responded to Chad Ochocinco's recent comments about Cam engaging in a boxing match. Ocho doesn't believe Cam can box. Clearly, the rapper was not feeling too good about those comments.

During the conversation below, Cam decided to deliver an aside about Ocho that had absolutely nothing to do with the conversation at hand. These are comments that could have severe consequences for Ocho and his relationship with Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Sued By Former ESPN Producer For Alleged Sexual Assault

Cam'ron Claps Back At Ochocinco

As Cam'ron explains, there was a time a couple of years ago when Shannon was dealing with some significant legal issues. This led to Sharpe losing his job at ESPN. It also led to a drop-off in views as some fans no longer wanted to watch his show.

Ochocinco was hyper-aware of everything that was going on and seemingly wanted to get himself an exit strategy, just in case things went wrong. Cam'ron explained how Ocho actually called him in the midst of this controversy. While Cam was reluctant to share exact details of the call, he insinuated that Ocho was trying to join It Is What It Is.

This is a bit of a low blow, and probably shouldn't have been revealed. Making fun of your boxing prowess is one thing, but portraying Ocho in this way is going a bit too far. While one can understand responding to such claims, it does feel as though this was a bit of a petty retort.

It could have significant implications for Shannon and Ocho's show. Only time will tell if they remain cordial.

Read More: Kevin Gates Says the Man Who Sexually Assaulted Him Is Dead, Shannon Sharpe Left Stunned

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
"For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party Sports Cam'ron Apologizes (Sort Of) To Chad Ochocinco After Erupting On Him Over Choosing Shannon Sharpe Instead
One Court Draft Week Players House Party Sports Cam'ron Snaps On Chad Ochocinco For Working With Shannon Sharpe Over Him
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Sports Chad Ochocinco Fires Back At Cam’ron For Starting Unnecessary Beef With Him
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 TV Shannon Sharpe Addresses His Recent Viral Outburst And Heated Exchange With Ochocinco
Comments 0